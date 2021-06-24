Aviva PLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 283.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Globant by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $226.21 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $137.97 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.47. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

