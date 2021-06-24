Aviva PLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 901,933 shares of company stock worth $72,538,271. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

