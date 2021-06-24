Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 395.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,887 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Baozun worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after buying an additional 1,174,306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Baozun by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 373,394 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after buying an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baozun by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after buying an additional 1,180,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.88. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

