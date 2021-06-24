Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AV. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 414.90 ($5.42) on Thursday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 407.56.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

