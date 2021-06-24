Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.43 ($5.55).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AV. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.
In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.