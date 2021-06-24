Aviva PLC Purchases New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after buying an additional 477,362 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

