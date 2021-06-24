Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 66,375 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

StoneCo stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

