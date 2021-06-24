Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

