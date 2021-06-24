Aviva PLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,355.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

