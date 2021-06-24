AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.93 ($25.79). AXA shares last traded at €21.68 ($25.51), with a volume of 4,718,336 shares trading hands.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.11 ($28.36).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.87.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

