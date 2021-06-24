Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,274 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 701.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.09. 129,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,360,545. The firm has a market cap of $587.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

