Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 123,014 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,715.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 312,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,759,166. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

