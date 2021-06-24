Axiom Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $12.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,455.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,344.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

