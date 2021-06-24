Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Ben Laurance Acquires 224,781 Shares

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance acquired 224,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,060.33 ($10,757.38).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 16th, Ben Laurance purchased 10,407 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$697.27 ($498.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Axiom Properties Company Profile

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

