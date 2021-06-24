Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of Axos Financial worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

