Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 108,470 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,470 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

XOM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. 543,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,060,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

