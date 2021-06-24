Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 109,257 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,257 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Graco worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.52. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,677. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.