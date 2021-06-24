Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,445 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 148,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

