Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Signature Bank stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.17. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,176. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

