Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Magna International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

MGA traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.58. 107,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $104.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

