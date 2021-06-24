Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,722,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

