Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,750 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 16.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

IBMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

