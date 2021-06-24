Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NYSE APH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.61. 15,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,555. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.