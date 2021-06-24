Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,060 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 117,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,862,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

