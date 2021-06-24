Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,480 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.86. 13,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

