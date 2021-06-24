Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 9,185 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. 132,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

