Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $67.62. 8,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

