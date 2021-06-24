Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Zendesk worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

