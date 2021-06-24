Azuki Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $41,706.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00100419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00164467 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,625.25 or 0.99551494 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

