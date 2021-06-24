BaaSid (BAAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162,127.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $162,127.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00620037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

