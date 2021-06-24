Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 6.8%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 13,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,199,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

