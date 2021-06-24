Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.30 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00025634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $85.30 million and $10.85 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00618310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,560,750 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

