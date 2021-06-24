Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,299 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,081,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

