Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,580,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

