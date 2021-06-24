Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

