Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,478,438 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 3.02% of Pixelworks worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.09. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

