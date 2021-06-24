Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,489 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.