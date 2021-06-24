Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,675 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,875,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,650,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000.

USHY opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28.

