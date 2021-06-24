Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,403 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

