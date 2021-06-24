Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

