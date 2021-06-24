Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,069. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

