Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

