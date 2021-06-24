Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

