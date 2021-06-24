Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 186,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,677 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,024,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91.

