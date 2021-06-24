Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG stock opened at $191.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

