Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.40. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

