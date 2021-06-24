Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 178.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 314,091 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 201,370 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 16,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

LUV opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

