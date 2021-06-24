Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of ACCO Brands worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $802.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

