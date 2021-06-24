Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Energy Recovery worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

