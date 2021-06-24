Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Energy Recovery worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.42.
ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
