Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 277.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,995 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Atomera worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 86,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

