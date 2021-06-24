Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 389.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000.

VOX opened at $142.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

